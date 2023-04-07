The 4pm head-on collision at Kyoko Village, along the Masaka-Mbarara Road, involved an Alphard vehicle from Kampala- headed towards Mbarara City- and an oncoming trailer on a climbing lane from Mbarara City.

Citing eyewitness accounts, traffic police Friday evening attributed the fatal road crash to “speeding and driving in a wrong road lane.”

“Eyewitnesses say the Alphard was keeping right which we need to clarify. All the occupants in the Alphard perished,” Greater Masaka regional traffic officer SP Richard Komaketch told journalists.

The venue for Friday’s road crash is a renowned blackspot where about ten people perished in a deadly accident late December 2022. Read more