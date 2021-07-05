By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Prisons services have revealed that about 100 inmates got infected with Covid-19 in two weeks bringing the total to 1,438.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said that so far two people have succumbed to the disease including an inmate from Masaka District and a wife to one of the prison staff at Luzira.

Meanwhile, prisons hospitalized covid-19 patients across the country are 141 and 131 inmates have so far fully recovered from the disease.

Baine has appealed to members of the public to stay vigilant and observe guidelines put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 because they will not hesitate to accommodate them in prison once arrested.