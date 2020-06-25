Two people have drowned after a boat capsized on Lake Bunyonyi in Karambo village, Rubanda district.

The kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate has identified the deceased as Moreen Ninsima, a student of Creamland high school Kabale, and Edivance Kakuru both aged 15 years.

He says that the other two including Robert Ndyomugabe aged 18yrs and Milvil Akampurira aged 12 years survived death after they managed to swim.

He says these people were using a local canoe near Karambo landing site but did not have life jackets and the cause of the accident yet to be established.

Maate says that the body of Edivance Kakuru has been retrieved by local divers after it was seen floating on the water moments later, with the other still missing.