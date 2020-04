Police in Namayingo are holding two UPDF officers for defying orders by the President to stop night movements.

The two were found drinking Malwa in the trading Centre and moving above the curfew time of 7PM.

The Namayingo district Police Commander Godfrey Egwanga confirmed the arrest of army officers.

He said one of them fought police officer who were arresting him.

He said charges of disobedience of lawful orders and resisting arrest await the suspect.