By Benjamin Jumbe

Two UPDF soldiers are detained following their arrest on allegations of shooting dead a senior 3 student during a school strike in Gulu.

This follows an incident yesterday where Students at Gulu Central High school went on strike after their school administrators denied them an opportunity to watch a premier league match between Manchester City and Manchester United last evening

The deputy police spokesperson Claire Nabaka revealed that the school administrators ordered the students to go for evening preps which annoyed them sparking off the strike that forced security agencies to intervene.

The two identified as Lt John Obitis Oryema and Private Otto Denis Ochola are currently detained at UPDF 4th Division in Gulu face murder charges.