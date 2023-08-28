Police in Jinja city have intercepted twenty Eritreans at the New Nile Bridge for allegedly entering the country illegally.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr. James Mubi says the suspects who reportedly crossed into the country through the Busia border were travelling in a commuter taxi Reg No UBJ 751V.

Mubi says upon interrogation, the suspects including six children revealed that were trying to reach Kampala city to join their colleagues in Kabalaga, a Kampala suburb.

“Their presence at Busia border raised concerns and residents alerted security that started tracking the vehicle in which they were travelling, right from Tororo, through Mbale and to Jinja City, where they were intercepted at the New Bridge,” Mr. Mubi said.

He adds that this is the second group of Eritreans to be arrested for illegal entry. The other was arrested in 2021 after disappearing from their hotel following their participation in football games.