By DAVID SEKAYINGA & Antonio Kalyango

At least 20 people are feared dead after a passenger boat they were traveling in capsized on Lake Victoria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated giant boat, locally known as Kinaala, was transporting passengers and cargo from Lwanabatya landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District, to Kasenyi landing site near Entebbe in Wakiso District, according to fishermen.

The boat was reportedly hit by strong winds near Nsazi Island on Lake Victoria in Mukono District. While it is believed that thirty people were on board, ten survivors have been rescued by fishermen, according to Mr Noah Kizza, a fisherman.