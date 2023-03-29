An accident at Katinda bridge along the Ntungamo – Kabale road in Ntungamo district that involved a Volcano bus registration number RAD 795B and a Scania bus registration number RAC 704L belonging to Trinity bus company left 20 passengers injured on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police directorate spokesperson says it is alleged that the Volcanol bus moving from Ntungamo heading to Kabale kept right and upon reaching Katinda bridge had a head-on collision with the Scania bus from Kabale side to Ntungamo on the same lane.

Daniel Mawanda, a survivor who was in the Trinity bus said he “observed the conductor’s leg amputated and two critically injured women.”

“I was in seat number 40 when the buses collided at once. We fell down and escaped through windows. Another woman lost two legs while the other lost a leg too,” he said.

Nampiima says all the victims have been rushed to Itojo Hospital, Mbarara hospital & Doctor’s referral hospital – Rubaare for first aid treatment as inquiries continue.