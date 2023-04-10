By AFP

Around 20 people have been killed in an attack in eastern DR Congo, with sources blaming rebels affiliated with the Islamic State jihadist group.

“The enemy ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) ambushed farmers at around 4 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday near the village of Enebula,” local civil society leader Patrick Mukohe told AFP by phone.

Mukohe said he had counted 21 bodies of men and women at the site of the killing, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of the town of Oicha, in North Kivu province.

Jules Kambale, who works in the Oicha hospital morgue, said it had received 19 bodies.

Charles Ehuta Omeanga, the regional military administrator, confirmed the attack, which he attributed to “ADF terrorists”, but said he was not in a position to give a definitive toll.

The ADF, originally insurgents in Uganda, gained a foothold in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1990s and has since been accused of killing thousands of civilians, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the deeply troubled region.

Since 2019, some ADF attacks in eastern DRC have been claimed by the Islamic State, which describes the group as its local offshoot, the Islamic State Central Africa Province.