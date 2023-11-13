By Priscilla Maloba

At least 20 cases of phone theft and one case of car theft were reported to Jinja police station during the four-day Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja district, according to police.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that 45 suspects who committed different crimes were also arrested.

“A total of 45 suspects were arrested, 10 were issued police bond and 35 there are arrangements to have them arraigned to court,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “20 cases of theft of mobile phones, three cases of impersonation of security and organizers, five minor cases of fire outbreaks, three cases of being in possession of marijuana, one case of stealing a motor vehicle and 12 cases of being in possession of forged tickets.”

Mr Enanga revealed that the event was successful despite terror alerts issued by the United Kingdom and United States of America missions in Kampala, cautioning their citizens against attending public gatherings such as Nyege Nyege festival as well as going to the country’s national parks.

“The festival ended peacefully with hundreds of people who attended and there were no specific threats or intelligence linked to the event, the fans were vigilant but there were few incidents that were reported to police,” he said.

Enanga says more than 300 Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers and the police were part of the event to ensure safety of revellers and their property.

The Nyege Nyege festival, an annual music event kicked off on Thursday, November 9, and ended on Sunday, November 12 in four venues; the Source of the Nile, Nile Park, Jinja Golf Ground, and Jinja Agricultural Showground in Jinja district.