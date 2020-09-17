

Police in Kampala have arrested 20 people following protests in Kamwokya to have socialite Charles Olima commonly known as Sipapa arrested.

According to police, National Unity Platform (People Power) supporters clad in red, allegedly mobilized by Fred Nyanzi carried out a procession holding placards demanding Sipapa’s arrest for the two shooting incidents one on the 30th of August and 15th September at their offices at Contafrica zone Kamwokya II Parish Central Division in Kampala City.

The protestors have reportedly vowed to continue demonstrating until Sipapa is arrested.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspects are being charged with illegal procession.