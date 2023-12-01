By Shabibah Nakirigya | Monitor

By press time last evening, a special general assembly was still ongoing at the Gaddafi National Mosque in Old Kampala amid tension and heavy security deployment.

The agenda for the meeting was not known but the sources privy to it said the looming sale of eight prime properties, including the plot where the main mosque sits in Old Kampala took stage. At least 23 members of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) were blocked from attending the special meeting.

The blocking, according to sources, was because of their request to amend the agenda to include a candid discussion of the looming sale of their properties by businessman Justus Kyabahwa to recover his outstanding debt of Shs19b.

Since morning, the main entrance of the mosque was guarded by different security agencies searching for whoever entered the premises. Read more