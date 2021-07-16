By Damali Mukhaye

Primary Leaving Examination results for 2020 indicate that boys have for the second time performed better than girls.

According to the UNEB Executive secretary, Daniel Odongo, boys recorded a lower failure rate.

Analysis of the results shows that 44,877 boys passed in Division 1 compared to 36,987 girls.

A total of 163,973 boys passed in Division 2 compared to 170,738 girls.

Meanwhile, 63,781 boys passed in Division 3 compared to 82,361 girls.

30,394 boys failed exams compared to 43,924 girls.

In 2019, boys beat girls in performance despite the fact that more girls sat for the primary leaving examinations.