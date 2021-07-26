By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education and Sports is scheduled to release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education exam results on Friday this week.

This is the second set of the national examination results to be released after those for the Primary Leaving Examination were released a week ago.

The spokesperson of the education, Patrick Muinda says the Uganda National Examinations Board will brief the education minister on the students’ performance on Wednesday.

He adds that the venue for the official release of the UCE results is yet to be confirmed.

Over 330,000 students sat for the 2020 senior four exams.