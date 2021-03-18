By Benjamin Jumbe

Findings of a new Afrobarometer survey released show majority Ugandans felt the 2021 election campaign environment was not free and fair.

Presenting the survey findings, the organisation’s National coordinator Francis Kibirige said 67% of the respondents said the campaign environment was not free and fair with only 33 % thinking otherwise.

The survey further reveals that there is shrinking civic space and although majority of Ugandans feel free to speak, associate and vote, for fear of political intimidation many citizens remained careful about political speech.

Meanwhile the survey further revealed that the army and police gad performed poorly during the 2021 election campaigns.

The survey involved 2,400 respondents in 376 enumeration areas across 124 districts.