Campaigns for presidential, parliamentary and local council for the 2021 general elections kick off today across the country.

The campaign process will run for 60 days and on January 14th, 2021, Ugandans will be casting their vote to decide the next president.

The acting spokesperson of the electoral commission, Paul Bukenya, says they have been engaging with nominated candidates and they have harmonized the campaign schedules.

According to the harmonized program, candidates are not supposed to be at the same venue to avoid clashes.

He has cautioned candidates to keep campaign time and follow all SOPs to avoid the spread of covid-19.

Candidates are also warned against using hate speech.

Last week, the commission nominated 11 candidates for the 2021 presidential race.

Museveni kicks off his campaign in Luweero before heading to Lira and Apac, Bobi wine starts with Arua, Nebbi before going to Kitgum, Gen Tumukunde kicks off his campaign on Tuesday in Rukungiri, Fred Mwesigye starts off in Kampala, Nancy kalembe will be in Jinja while Joseph Kabuleta will be in Gulu.

DP’s Nobert Mao and ANT’s Mugisha Muntu have not yet submitted their campaign programme to the EC for approval.