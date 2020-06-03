

Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission has downplayed calls by opposition FDC to release a revised election roadmap this week.

Addressing the media yesterday the party’s president Patrick Amuriat said the electoral commission should not use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to postpone elections.

Now speaking to Kfm, the commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa said they are already assessing the impact of the pandemic on their activities and will soon come out with a position.

He calls on all stakeholders to remain patient, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections.

Government recently revealed that a decision on whether or not to hold the 2021 polls would largely depend on scientists who are handling the covid-19 pandemic.