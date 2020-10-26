

Political analysts have revealed that the decision by the Electoral Commission to announce phased polling dates for the forthcoming 2021 general elections will make it an expensive one.

Last week the Electoral Commission announced campaign periods for Parliamentary and Local Government Councils elections with the former set to be elected on January 14th, 2021.

The commission however did not announce a presidential polling date.

Mr Siraje Nsanja, a Kampala University don tells KFM that holding the elections on separate days is an unnecessary expenditure on the part of the tax payer and yet it would have been avoided.

He adds that it will also be expensive for the candidates.

“Holding two elections at the same time will require to double the usual cost of holding such an exercise. The different poling dates for parliamentary and presidential election will also make it susceptible to violence,” says Mr Siraje.