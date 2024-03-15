The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Mr Erias Lukwago, has asked the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to capture accurate data for Kampala City in the forthcoming national population census for effective planning and policy formulation.

He made the remarks while meeting UBOS officials led by the Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza on the scheduled 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

The Lord Mayor was briefed on the progress of the census preparations including the ongoing mapping that is due to start in Kampala to determine the numeration areas.

Lukwago expressed a need to appreciate the uniqueness of the city’s population and it’s economic social setup such as the transient, street and floating population and come up with accurate data for proper planning.

The Digital Population and Housing Census is scheduled to start on May 10, 2024.