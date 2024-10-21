By Busein Samilu

As the country gears up for the 2026 General Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced more than 13,000 job slots. The job call issued last Wednesday seeks to recruit 2,300 sub-county election officers and 10,717 to oversee the exercise countrywide. The general election is expected to run between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, yesterday said the planned recruitment aims to beef up the Commission’s manpower as they start implementing major activities on the 2025/2026 electoral road map.

“The major activities on the electoral road map are done at the lowest level and yet the Commission does not have the manpower to reach there and that’s why we are doing these temporary recruitments to support us in most of these exercises,” he said. Read more