The Electoral Commission is projecting to use a total of Shs1.38 trillion in organizing the 2026 general elections.

This was revealed by the secretary general of the commission, Mr. Leonard Mulekwah at the launch of the commission’s strategic plan for 2022-2023, 2026-2027, and the road map for 2025-2026 elections in Kampala.

According to the roadmap, verification of academic papers for presidential, parliamentary, and local government leaders will be held between 3rd July 2025 and 1st August 2025.

Compilation of youth, persons with disabilities, older person workers, Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), and professional bodies voters’ register is expected to be held between the 3rd and 24th of January 2025.

Additionally, the deadline for the resignation of public servants intending to contest is between 2nd August and 13th June 2025.

The commission says the general update of voters’ registers in each parish will run from 3rd to 24th January 2025 while nomination of candidates at both national and local government levels runs from 14th July 2025 to 12th December 2025.

“We expect the nomination of candidates for president to take place between 2nd October and 3rd October 2025. This is in line with the Presidential Elections Act,” Mulekwah said.

According to the roadmap, polling for presidential, parliamentary, and local government councils will e held between 12th January and 9th February 2026.