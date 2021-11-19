By Juliet Nalwooga



Police have revealed that Sheikh Muhammad Abbas Kirevu was gunned down in Nsangi, Wakiso District following a violent confrontation with security operatives who had been deployed to effect his arrest.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says Sheikh Kirevu was believed to be responsible for the coordination and recruitment of Ugandans into the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group that has been blamed for Tuesday’s twin bombings that rocked Kampala on Tuesday leaving 7 people dead.

Security operatives are now hunting for a one Sheikh Sulaiman Nsubuga, a resident of Kajjansi, Entebbe Road over the same.

Enanga says they have so far arrested 21 other suspects from small ADF cells which have been operating in Mpelerwe in Kampala, Lweza in Wakiso, Kasana Luwero and Ntoroko districts