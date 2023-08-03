Kampala City Hall Court has remanded a male student of Samson Memorial High School Kyebando to Luzira prison for allegedly performing a sexual act with a 15-year-old female student, well knowing that he was HIV positive.

The 21-year-old student (names withheld) appeared before grade one Magistrate Jane Tibagonzeka and charged with aggravated defilement.

The magistrate did not allow the student to plead to the charge which is grave in nature and attracts a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.

Prosecution contends that on July 22, 2023, at Samson Memorial High School-Kyebando in Kawempe Division, Kampala district, the accused performed a sexual act with a girl aged 15 years, well knowing that he was HIV positive.

He is expected to report back to court on August 16, 2023, for mention of the case as investigations continue.