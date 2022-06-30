By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kabale is investigating circumstances under which a 22-year-old student from Kabale university student identified as Bibiana Nasasira who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work and social admin was found hanging on a tree.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the case has been reported by a one Aderah Namanya 31, a resident of Rweza cell, Kitojo parish.

It’s alleged that last evening, the deceased went to visit her sister with intentions of residing with her since she was to start her internship at Rukiga district Local Gov’t headquarters.

However, her sister detected her being restless and when asked what the problem was, she couldn’t say anything till when her body was found hanging on a tree.

Police say they are still investigating the matter.