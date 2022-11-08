The Ministry of Education has revealed that a total of 23 Ebola cases have been confirmed among school-going children across the country.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center on Tuesday morning, the state minister for primary education, Joyce Kaducu revealed that 8 of the children have died while 5 had fully recovered and 16 were under isolation by 4th November 2022.

She reported that overall, 11 out of the 24 were reported from five schools in Kampala Capital City Authority, Wakiso, and Mubende districts.

She notes that one child in baby class recovered, one primary six child died, while three in P.2, P.4, and P.7 are in stable condition.

She added that In Mubende, 1 child in P.5 recovered and was discharged, while 1 pupil in P.4 is still sick and admitted.

Meanwhile, the government has put in place measures to control the spread of Ebola in schools such as evacuating and admitting all cases confirmed, cordoning off affected schools, restricting entry, and continuing to trace all contacts of children and teachers in high-risk areas and decontamination of classes/sanitary facilities that hosted Ebola cases.