By Juliet Nalwooga



The police traffic directorate has revealed that a total of 23 people perished in accidents during the two days of public holiday on Labor Day and Eid Al Fitr day.

The directorate’s Faridah Nampiima says 61 people were injured from the 119 accidents that were registered during the two public holidays.

Nampiima meanwhile says over 388 accidents were registered in the last week of April from 24thto 30th.

She has attributed the cause of all accidents to reckless driving.

Nampiima in the meantime says over 9,600 errant drivers were apprehended in the same week and all issued with EPS tickets.