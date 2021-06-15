By Damali Mukhaye

Parliament’s appointments committee sits again today to vet 24 newly appointed ministers.

Vetting of ministerial appointees started yesterday with approval of the appointments of Jessica Alupo and Robinah Nabbanja as Vice President and Prime Minister respectively.

According to communication from the office of the Clerk to Parliament, only 24 ministers are lined up for vetting today.

Notable among them is Matia Kasaija for finance, planning and economic development, Jeje Odong for Internal Affairs, Frank Tumwebaza for Agriculture and Hillary Onek, as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Following approval of another ministerial position (State minister for information and communication technology) by parliament yesterday, the total number of ministers is now 81.