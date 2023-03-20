The Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying preliminary investigations indicate that Wamimbi was mentally ill.

“He (Wamimbi) who was suffering from a mental illness picked a panga and cut his grandfather several times on the head and on the legs as he was laying on the bed and died instantly. After the act Wamimbi disappeared from the home but was later got and beaten to death,” he said.