Police in Arua is investigating an incident of obstruction and disobedience of lawful orders by a group of youths, which resulted in the wounding of one.

It’s alleged that one of the defiant youths was shot at as he attempted to grab a gun from police officers who were on duty.

The incident was at Omi village, Alivu parish, Aroi sub-county, Arua District.

The injured person has been identified as Eriku Sunday, aged 24 years, a resident of Alabia village, in the same district.

According to the West Nile region police spokesperson Josephine Anguci, Eriku and other youths had gathered at the football ground in Omi village contrary to the presidential directives but turned violent towards police officers who had come to disperse them.

Angucia says that Eriku was shot in the stomach hence injuring him. He is currently admitted at Rhema Hospital and investigations are underway.