By DAVID SEKAYINGA & Antonio Kalyango

Rescuers were late yesterday evening still searching for bodies of victims from probably the worst boat catastrophe on Lake Victoria this year.

By yesterday evening, police had confirmed that at least 25 people had died when their boat capsized, with only nine rescued alive from what should have been a routine and quick trip across the country’s largest water body.

Marine rescuers said five bodies had been recovered by last evening.

Fishermen from neighbouring shores said the ill-fated large boat (locally known as Kinaala) was transporting 34 passengers and cargo from Lwanabatya Landing Site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District. Also aboard was a large cargo including several bags of charcoal, fresh foods and silverfish.

Quoting early reports from or near the scene, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango yesterday blamed the tragic incident on overloading and terrible weather conditions.

The craft is reported to have run into a strong windstorm off Jana Islet as it headed for Kasenyi Landing Site near Entebbe in Wakiso District.