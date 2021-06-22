A 25-year old man in Luuka District has hanged himself over alleged lack of food.

The deceased has been identified as Bryan Wamala, a resident of Kibutu village in Bulongo sub-county.

The area Local Council 1 Chairman Emmanuel Ndhaye says the deceased was cutting sugarcanes for survival but the lack of market for the sugarcane left him jobless after plantations owners stopped hiring people to harvest.

“He came to me seeking for help because he had gone for days without food and I shared the little i had with him but I didn’t think he would decide to take his life”, said Ndhaye

Dhaye says the body of the deceased was found hanging on a mango tree in the middle of a sugarcane plantation, and it has been taken to the district hospital for a postmortem.