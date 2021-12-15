By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kampala is holding 27 intern medical doctors who were intercepted on their way to parliament to deliver a petition to Speaker Jacob Oulanya seeking his intervention over the ongoing industrial action.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson says the group is currently detained at the Central Police Station on charges of engaging in a negligent act likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease.

Owoyesigire says the medics were arrested for not observing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures that do not allow the holding of processions.

Led by the Uganda Medical Association president, Dr. Samuel Odongo, the medics were marching to parliament to present to the Speaker a petition to among other things call for a special sitting of the House to address their demands so that doctors can go back to work.

U.M.A launched an Industrial Action on 22 November 2021 and later supported and launched similar action of the interns, protesting mainly the lack of medical supplies and PPEs, the persistent poor working conditions, and the recurrent poor welfare of Ugandan medical doctors.

Dr. Odongo however says despite several engagements with the government since 2017 to discuss including a meeting with President Museveni last month, they have still failed to secure written commitment regarding plans for addressing their concerns.