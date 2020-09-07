Police are investigating a total of 27 violence incidents across the country after the ruling National Resistance Movement’s parliamentary party primaries last Friday.

This is according to police publicist Fred Enanga who reveals that they registered four fatalities, and 16 other people were severely injured in the violence exhibited during the elections.

Enanga says 25 people have so far been arrested from districts like Ntungamo, Katakwi, and Kasanda were NRM electoral commission officers were tortured and some even murdered.

Last week, police identified 45 hot spots of possible violence during the same polls.