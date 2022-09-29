Members of parliament will today elect Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly – EALA.

The East African Legislative Assembly is the legislative organ of the East African Community and consists of members elected from outside the national parliaments of the partner states.

A total of 28 aspirants have been vetted to contest in this particular race where Uganda only has nine slots.

However, six of the candidates are from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and they are; Rose Okullo, Mary Mugyenyi, Dennis Namara, James Kakooza, Stephen George Odongo, and Paul Musamali.

The candidates from other political parties are; Harold Kaija from Forum for Democracy (FDC), Gerald Siranda from Democratic Party (DP), Fred Ebil (Uganda People’s Congress), and Mr. Mohamad Kateregga of Justice Forum (JEEMA).

There are a number of independent candidates including; Joseph Tindyebwa, Fred Luyinda, Josephine Lolem, and Moses Ategeka.

The others are; Veronica Kadogo, Jacqueline Amongin, Julius Bukyana, Dennis Kapyata, Daniel Muwonge, Stella Kiryowa, Phiona, and Patience Namara.

Others are Ambrose Murangira, Allan Muyinda, Ronex Tendo Kisembo, Lauben Bwengye, Gilbert Agaba, and Salaama Nakitende.