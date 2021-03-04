By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kabarole District is investigating circumstances under which a 29 year old mobile money agent was shot dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ryan Kaahwa, a resident from Rwengoma Kinyamahamba cell Butebe Ward, North Division, Fort Portal City.

It’s alleged his demise happened after he received two male adult customers one of whom wanted to withdraw Shs 1.2Million.

Howeever as soon as the deceased entered the phone number, one of the men shot him once in the shoulder and he fell down.

His friend, a one Martin Ayebale took off and managed to report the incident to police.

Vicent Twesigye, the Rwenzori region police spokesperson says two suspects have since been arrested to help with investigations.

The body is at Buhinga Regional Referral Hospital mortuary where the deceased had been rushed by neighbours and friends for first aid.