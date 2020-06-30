Police in Kabale district have in custody a 29 years old man for allegedly raping his 77 year old biological mother.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the suspect from Kashenyi cell Katenga parish Kamuganguzi sub county Kabale District allegedly had carnal knowledge with the mother by force while in their home garden.

Byamukama who was at a time high on marijuana returning from Hakatusi trading centre, threatened to kill the old woman by if she ever raised alarm.

He took off immediately but was later apprehended and the victim together with the area local council chairperson filed a case vide SD 74/29/06/2020.

Two charges of rape and incest have been preferred against him as inquiries continue.