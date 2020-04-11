The Ministry of health has discharged three COVID-19 patients who have been being treated at Entebbe grade B hospital after recovering from COVID-19 dealy disease.

The patients have spent 21 days in the hospital isolation centre getting treatment through a team of doctors who developed a treatment protocol which they have been using to treat the patients.

The minister for health health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says, they have prepared the communities where the patients are going to spend another two weeks period follow up, and this means that they will still be kept under quarantine.

She also announced another 15 patients who have been being treated at the hospital are ready to be discharged, next week after preparing and counceling the community and homes where they will be living after being discharged.

The ministry of health established the first COVID-19 isloation Center, and its where the first patient who was confirmed with the disease was admitted.

The minister, says the patients says the patients who have been discharged have requested not to talk to the media.

However, the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugumda asked the local leaders to ensure that the patients discharged are not stigmatized by the community.