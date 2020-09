By Benjamin Jumbe

Three prisoners who escaped from Moroto prison have been killed and 7 others recaptured.

This has been confirmed by the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso after 219 inmates escaped from prison last evening.

The escapes made away with 15 guns and 20 magazines and killed one soldier during a fire exchange between the security forces and the escapees.

Byekwaso says the operation to arrest the rest continues today asking members of the public to stay calm.