Mulago hospital has discharged 3 more patients of COVID-19 bringing the total number of those released from the hospital to 20.

The national tally of recoveries stands at 41 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 61.

The discharged patients include 2 males and 1 female who have all tested negative for the coronavirus twice after treatment.

While discharging the patients this morning, the deputy executive director of Mulago Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, has thanked all health workers who worked tirelessly to take care of the patients.

Meanwhile, the executive director of Mulago hospital Byarugaba Baterana has assured Ugandans that although the COVID-19 threat is real, it can be treated.

He is hopeful that the 3 patients still admitted at the hospital will also be discharged by the end of the week.