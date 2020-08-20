

The Ministry of health has declared 3 more covid-19 death in the country bringing the total number of death to 19.

According to the director general health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the fatalities are residents of Kampala, 2 males aged 45 and 31 years old and a 57 year old female who passed on while in admission at different private hospitals in Kampala.

Meanwhile Mwebesa has confirmed 94 new cases of covid-19 bringing the national tall to 1750.

Among the cases 53 are alerts, 51 from Kampala, 2 from Buvuma and Wakiso.

33 are contacts from previously confirmed cases, 21 from Kampala.

There 7 truck drivers who entered the country via different entry points.

Meanwhile there 14 foreign truck drivers who tested positive at entry border points but were all denied entry.