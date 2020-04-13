Three more patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Uganda.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Health, the three patients were discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital.

“Today, 3 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7 in Uganda,” he said.

Ministry of Health adds that more patients are to be discharged after their families and communities prepare for them.

Uganda currently has 54 cases of covid 19. Of these, 7 have so far recovered.