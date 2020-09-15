

Police in Ntungamo district are holding three NRM mayoral aspirants for allegedly ferrying voters from neighbouring sub counties during yesterday’s polls.

Those in detention at Ntungamo include Ronald Bukenya, Jacob Kafureeka and Akim Muhekyi.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi region police spokesperson says during the joint operation by ISO and UPDF, they also arrested 230 illegal voters.

They were ferried from neighbouring sub counties of Rwashamaire, Rubaare,Itojo ,Rukoni and some from Sheema municipality by some aspirants who were vying for the mayoral seat on the NRM ticket into Ntungamo municipality with intention of voting for them.

Kasasira says charges of procuration of prohibited voters and doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease have been preferred against them.