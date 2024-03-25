Police in Jinja fired live bullets in the air to disperse a crowd that turned rowdy as three National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters were being arrested for staging an unlawful assembly in Buyengo town, Jinja district on Sunday evening.

James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson says the trio ostensibly organized a football tournament but were holding placards while inciting violence in the neighborhood.

“The crowd became unruly and pelted stones at police officers prompting the firing up of live bullets in the air to contain the ugly situation. No injuries sustained in the due process,” he noted

He identifies the suspects as Stephen Ochen, Fred Lutaaya and Bashiru Kabaseke, further explaining that “They were led by their team leader Samuel Akalyamawa the district councilor representing Buyengo Town Council who fled the scene.”

A Tata Vehicle registration number UPF 583 and motorcycle registration number UDM 418V that were allegedly used to ferry people from various areas of Busoga sub region have also been impounded.

Police have preferred charges of “obstructing police officers while on lawful duty” against the suspects.

Mubi has urged political actors to always follow laws that regulate their meetings to avoid what he calls “unnecessary friction”.

In 2023, the Constitutional Court has quashed provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA), 2013, that ban unauthorised demonstrations and public meetings.

As per section 10 and 5 of the Act, no one can criminally be charged for holding a peaceful demonstration without first seeking permission from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).