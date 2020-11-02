

By KFM team

Three presidential candidates have been duly nominated by the Electoral Commission on the first day of the 2-day exercise.

The last to be nominated today was the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu who has promised to focus his efforts on restoring human dignity and integrity.

Speaking to the media shortly after his nomination at 4pm, Muntu said physical developments like infrastructure and wealth creation are all good initiatives but cannot be attained or sustained if leaders have no integrity.

Also nominated today is Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde whose nomination that had earlier been scheduled for 1pm was delayed by the Electoral Commission after the chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, noted that the supporting documents submitted by Tumukunde had an anomaly which he was asked to correct.

Tumukunde now hopes to unseat his former boss and bush war comrade in the 2021 presidential election.

He will be contesting an independent candidate under his ‘Renewed Uganda’ Platform that he unveiled in August this year.

Earlier, while addressing journalists at his office in Kololo, Tumukunde revealed that he may pull out of the presidential race if the ground continues to stay ‘unleveled’ and denies him chance to ably pass on message to his supporters to vote him into power.

Tumukunde also expressed dismay at some of the guidelines set by the Electoral Commission which he said are aimed at denying them access to the public.

The NRM candidate Yoweri Museveni was the first to be nominated this morning and is now set to launch his manifesto at the Commonwealth resort Munyonyo.

However, nomination of two aspirants has been stopped for non-payment the non-refundable nomination fee of Sh20m.

Aspiring candidate John Katumba’s nomination has been stopped because of lack of proof of payment of the requisite nomination fee.

He has however been advised to use the remaining time before closure of the exercise tomorrow to produce the required bank documents.

But that was not his only hurdle. Katumba had to sprint all the way from Nakawa to the nomination venue in Kyambogo after his car broke down just 15 minutes to his booked time.

He has blamed his woes on lack of a Tax Identification Number.

“I have been writing to Mr Byabakama about these issues but I got no response. I came straight from university with no job or business so I have no TIN but I brought the money with me in the car”, said Katumba.

Meanwhile, nomination of Nancy Kalembe, the only female presidential aspirant hangs in balance after she too failed to make timely payment of the nomination fee.

“There was delayed payment somewhere and I take full responsibility for that. We are going to go back and fix it an return tomorrow with all the required documents in triplicates.

The duo is now expected to return for nomination tomorrow together with the National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentaamu, Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat and Joseph Kabuleta an independent candidate.

Presidential aspirants have about 60 days to cavass for votes ahead of general elections slated for next year.