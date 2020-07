Police in Kyegegwa is investigating the murder of a three-year-old boy in Kyegegwa district.

The deceased was reportedly stabbed to death by his elder after they developed a misunderstanding.

The incident was at Kitemba village, in Rwentuha Sub-county, Kyegegwa District.

Police lead by D/ASP Musinguzi James visited the scene and collected evedence and investigations are underway.

Police says the motive of the murder was due to domestic violence.