Police in Kampala have arrested 30 people from a sauna in Nansana.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, these were found taking alcohol, enjoying sauna services and operating business as normal defying set directives to stem the spread of coronavirus.

They were found lounging at Makutano hotel and police is yet to prefer due charges against them ranging from doing a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease, to disobedience of lawful orders

The men are currently detained at Nansana police station.