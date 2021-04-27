By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has revealed that 30 people have been arrested so far over examination malpractice during the PLE, UCE and UACE exam process.

Jennifer Kalule, the board’s principal spokesperson says school based offences range from impersonation, copying, collusion and provision of extern assistance to candidates.

She says suspects who committed the offence after 1st April shall be tried in court under the new UNEB Act 2021 which has sanctions ranging from five years imprisonment or a fine of Shs5m, or both.

This week, UACE candidates are sitting their papers which will end on 3 May.