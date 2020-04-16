The burial of the late Principal Judge Emeritus, Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba is set for today in Kisoro District.

According to Judiciary’s principal communications officer Solomon Muyita, only 30 people are allowed to bury the judge.

81 year old Justice Ntabgoba died on April 12th 2020 at International Hospital Kampala after suffering a stroke in December 2019.

Justice Ntabgoba was born on July 21st 1939 to Zakayo Bakunzi Rugiriki and Maria Bakunzi Nyirajana in Kisoro District.

The body was transferred to Kisoro district yesterday after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cleared all the hospital bills, Funeral Service provider, and also contributed Shs30 million towards the burial expenses.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary also contributed Shs5 million towards the funeral expenses, a wreath of the Chief Justice and two fueled vehicles to transport the immediate family to Kisoro.