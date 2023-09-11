At least 30 people have picked nomination forms to compete for the available 38 positions in the top leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the Chairperson of the party Electoral Commission, Boniface Bamwenda said that 19 people picked the forms on Friday last week, adding that as of midday today, 30 people had picked the nomination forms ahead of the deadline tomorrow.

He added that the process will continue with the nomination of candidates upon return of fully filled nomination forms, academic documents, and receipts of payment of nomination fees, among other requirements.

It is until next week that the party will know who has contested for what position.

Meanwhile, FDC has vowed to block the party delegate’s conference organized by the national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa on grounds that it was not authorized by the party organs.

In an interview with KFM, FDC president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat said they will ask their delegates to shun the September 19th conference, threatening sanctions on those who go against the directive.

