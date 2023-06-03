At least 30 people who were part of thousands who thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District for Martyrs’ Day commemoration have been referred to hospitals for further medical attention after collapsing at the shrine due to the surging number of pilgrims.

By 6am, the catholic shrine was almost full to capacity with thousands of pilgrims jostling at the main entrance to also access the premises to attend the 10am mass.

The security personnel who deployed at the entrance were overheard telling some pilgrims to go back as the venue could not accommodate their big number. Due to overcrowding, several people were seen collapsing as they struggled to catch breath.